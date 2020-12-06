Singurul Exit Poll din Romania pe stiripesurse.ro, astăzi de la 21.00 9 ore 2 minute
 
     
Orban: I vote for dynamic, modern, respected internationally Romania

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman, said he voted for Romania's development, for "substantial reforms", a "clear Euro-Atlantic orientation" of the country, as well as for "a development plan that allows the leap that Romania deserves".

"Today is a decisive day for the further evolution of Romania. Today, Romanians have the power to decide in which direction Romania will go. I invite all Romanians to exercise their right to vote and to participate in this fundamental decision for Romania's destiny. (. ..) As for me, I exercised my right to vote and I voted for the development of Romania. I voted for a dynamic, modern Romania, a Romania that is confident in its strengths, a Romania that is respected at the international level. I voted for substantial reforms, I voted for a clear Euro-Atlantic orientation of Romania, I also voted for a development plan that would allow the leap that Romania deserves", said Ludovic Orban, on Sunday, after expressing his vote option at the General School no. 1 in Dobroesti, Ilfov County.

