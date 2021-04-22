Orban: Italians' presence in Romania - millennial; we have common roots, we are close relatives

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, declared on Thursday that the presence of Italians in Romania is millennial and that "we have common roots, we are close relatives".

"I conveyed today, by videoconference, a friendly greeting to the Italian community in Romania, on the occasion of the National Conference of the Italians in Romania Association - RO.AS.IT. I especially appreciate the collaboration, including at parliamentary level, in improving relations between Romania and Italy. The presence of Italians in Romania is a millennial presence. We have common roots, we are close relatives and this can be seen in the fact that we have a very close collaboration in a variety of fields," Orban wrote on Facebook.

He added that in Romania there are over 20,000 companies that have Italian shareholders, but also in Italy there are many companies with Romanian shareholders, as well as a large community of over one million Romanians, agerpres.ro confirms.

"The strategic partnership concluded in 1997 turned into a consolidated Strategic Partnership in 2008, which provides a basis for this in-depth cooperation between Italy and Romania. Italy is Romania's second-largest trading partner, after Germany, and this reflects the extremely good relations which exist between the two countries," he added.