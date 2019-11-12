Orban on invitation to debates extended to Iohannis by PSD:We are concerned with communication with the citizens

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban stated on Monday, when referring to the invitation to debates extended by Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Viorica Dancila to current head of state Klaus Iohannis, that a decision would be made, mentioning that the Liberals are concerned with communicating with the citizens.

"You should ask Mr. Dan Motreanu for a response to this question. We'll have a discussion tonight. We are less concerned with Mrs. Vasilica Viorica Dancila's letters, but with communicating with the Romanian citizens. We will make a decision and announce it," Orban stated at the National Theater, where he participated in the "Corneliu Coposu" Gala.The PSD requested the PNL to jointly organise at least two debates between Viorica Dancila and Klaus Iohannis before the second round of presidential elections of 24 November.The request has been sent through a letter addressed to Liberal's head of campaign Dan Montreanu by PSD's electoral campaign coordinator Lia Olguta Vasilescu.