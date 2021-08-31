Orban: On Monday we will have the decisive discussion to establish final form of vulnerable consumer law

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban has said that a "decisive discussion" on the final form of the vulnerable consumer law will take place in the coalition next Monday.

"Measures to support the household consumer must be considered. We are debating in Parliament and we even discussed in the coalition today. On Monday we will have the decisive discussion, in which the Minister of Energy and the Minister of Labor will participate, to establish the final form of the vulnerable consumer law. Under this law, lower-income families will benefit from a sum of money to pay their bill based on income for gas, for electricity," Orban told TVR1.

He said talks were aimed at bringing the law into force on October 1."And from January 1, it will be possible to pay effectively," Orban added.The PNL leader stressed the need to continue storing gas in underground deposits and to increase gas production.