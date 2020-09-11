 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Orban on state of emergency, quarantine being possibly considered: No such hypotheses; situation is under control

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban declared on Friday in Orsova that there is no scenario for Romania to return to the state of emergency and quarantine, stating that the situation is under control.

"There is no such scenario, as you can see, we have stopped the increase in the number of infections for five weeks, and in fact we've had a slight downward trend in the number of cases for two weeks. Of course, the decrease is not as we would like it to be, but the situation is under control, we have limited the spread of the virus, the treatment capacity is not overwhelmed, all the structures of the health system have the possibility and are handling the situation we are in. No such hypotheses are being considered," Orban replied when asked if Romania could return to the state of emergency and lockdown.

The Romanian Prime Minister participated on Friday, in Orsova - southwestern Mehedinti County, in the presentation of the project "Prunisor-Orsova-Baile Herculane-Jupa natural gas transmission pipeline".

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.