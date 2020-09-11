Orban on state of emergency, quarantine being possibly considered: No such hypotheses; situation is under control

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban declared on Friday in Orsova that there is no scenario for Romania to return to the state of emergency and quarantine, stating that the situation is under control.

"There is no such scenario, as you can see, we have stopped the increase in the number of infections for five weeks, and in fact we've had a slight downward trend in the number of cases for two weeks. Of course, the decrease is not as we would like it to be, but the situation is under control, we have limited the spread of the virus, the treatment capacity is not overwhelmed, all the structures of the health system have the possibility and are handling the situation we are in. No such hypotheses are being considered," Orban replied when asked if Romania could return to the state of emergency and lockdown.

The Romanian Prime Minister participated on Friday, in Orsova - southwestern Mehedinti County, in the presentation of the project "Prunisor-Orsova-Baile Herculane-Jupa natural gas transmission pipeline".