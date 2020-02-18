Over 11,200 visa applications by foreigners approved in 2019

The General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) approved last year 11,241 visa applications and processed 43,844 applications for the extension of the right to temporary residency, as well as 1,375 long-term stay applications by foreigners from third countries.

"The immigration police have managed the stay in Romania of over 137,500 people, of whom 84,228 third-country nationals - most of them hailing from Moldova, Turkey, China - and 53,331 EU/EEA/CH nationals, most of whom came from Italy, Germany and France," IGI said in a release on Tuesday.

The main purposes why foreigners sought residency in Romania are: employment, reuniting with family, studies, scientific research and permanent settlement.

"Regarding admission to Romania, 15,470 visa applications have been received from the diplomatic missions abroad, filed by foreigners from over 56 countries. Approval was granted for a total of 11,241 visa applications, of which 8,343 long stay applications filed by Moldovan, Turkish, Israeli, Chinese and other nationals, and 2,898 short stay applications by people from Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, India, etc.," the cited source said.

There have been more than 33,600 work permit applications last year, with 29,800 employment/posting approvals issued for permanent, seconded, highly skilled workers, ICTs, seasonal and cross-border workers.

The foreigners seeking employment in Romania were mainly from Asia, with most applications filed by Vietnamese (6,282), Nepalese (4,324), Indians (4,100), Turks (3,448), Moldovans (3,389) and Sri Lankans (3,156).

Also, 603 persons have been denied entry into the country for various periods of time.

"938 foreign nationals hailing from 59 states, and who were spotted within the jurisdiction of 36 territorial structures, were escorted out of the country. 38 of them were removed by escort mission to their country of origin; one mission was accomplished by Romania's participation in the joint return operation organized by Austria and coordinated by the Frontex Agency," the release said.