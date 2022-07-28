Over 114,000 persons arrive in Romania on Wednesday, including over 12,000 Ukrainians

As many as 114,874 people entered Romania, on Monday, through the border crossing points, including 12,215 Ukrainian nationals, going up by 29% from the previous day, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The press release reads that 222,800 people carried out verification formalities, Romanian and foreign citizens, through the border crossing points, with over 56,300 means of transportation (both inbound and outbound).

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 1,716,040 Ukrainian nationals entered Romania.

Regarding the specific activities, in their areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border police discovered 51 illegal acts (33 offenses and 18 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign nationals, with the total amount of fines applied reaching over 28,100 RON," according to the same source.AGERPRES