Over 119,000 people enter Romania on August 2, including around 10,000 Ukrainians

As many as 119,214 people entered Romania on Tuesday, August 2, including 10,000 Ukrainian nationals, down 14.2% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Wednesday.

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Wednesday, 248,800 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as 63,550 means of transport.

Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time) 1,788,872 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania, Agerpres.

The border police detected 53 illegal acts (31 crimes and 22 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, levying 14,345 lei in fines in the process.