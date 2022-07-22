Over 124,000 people enter Romania on Thursday, of whom approximately 11,500 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that on Thursday 124,293 people entered Romania through the border points, of whom 11,511 were Ukrainian citizens, a decrease of 4.5% compared to the previous day.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, 236,770 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 56,350 means of transport, went through the control formalities at the border points throughout the country, both in the direction of entry and exit.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 1,647,690 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

"As regards the specific activities, in the areas of competence - the crossing points and the 'green border' - the border police detected 68 illegal acts (41 crimes and 27 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the amount of the fines amount to over 20,400 lei," says the quoted source.