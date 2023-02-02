Over 21 million passengers have transited Romanian airports in 2022 (Airport Association)

More than 21 million passengers passed through Romanian airports last year, and in 2023 a higher number could be registered than in 2019, said specialists in the field, present at a working meeting organized in Brasov, informs the Airports Association from Romania (AAR), in a press release, told Agerpres.

The general directors of the airports in Romania met on Wednesday in a working meeting organized at the Brasov Airport. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Energy, companies operating in the field of civil aviation and state institutions with responsibilities in air transport (ROMATSA, the Romanian Civil Aeronautical Authority, the Aviation Safety Investigation Authority Civil), says the source.

"We expect that in 2023 at Romanian airports we will register a higher number of passengers than in 2019, but at the same time we are aware that airports face multiple challenges, from the effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine to the increase in energy prices, the increase in air ticket prices or the increased competition between airports," said David Ciceo, chairman of AAR.

The Romanian Airports Association was founded in 1999 and currently has 22 members, including 16 airports and airport companies. AAR has an important contribution to the development of civil aviation in Romania through its permanent collaboration with international and national institutions in the field.