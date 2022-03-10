Over 340,000 Ukrainians enter Romania since crisis start

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informed, on Thursday, that on March 9, in a 24-hour interval, at the national level, the border crossing points saw the entry to Romania of 69,662 persons, of which 23,546 Ukrainian citizens (18.4% decrease over the previous day).

Through the border with Ukraine, entering Romania were 8,860 Ukrainian citizens (16.4% decrease), while 12,978 entered through the border with the Republic of Moldova (2% decrease).

Exiting Romania were 82,737 persons, of which 24.475 Ukrainian citizens (4% decrease), shows a release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

Since the start of the war in the neighboring country and until March 9, 24:00 hrs, at the national level, 343,515 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania and 258,844 have left Romania.