 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Over 340,000 Ukrainians enter Romania since crisis start

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam refugiati ucraina

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informed, on Thursday, that on March 9, in a 24-hour interval, at the national level, the border crossing points saw the entry to Romania of 69,662 persons, of which 23,546 Ukrainian citizens (18.4% decrease over the previous day).

Through the border with Ukraine, entering Romania were 8,860 Ukrainian citizens (16.4% decrease), while 12,978 entered through the border with the Republic of Moldova (2% decrease).

Exiting Romania were 82,737 persons, of which 24.475 Ukrainian citizens (4% decrease), shows a release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

Since the start of the war in the neighboring country and until March 9, 24:00 hrs, at the national level, 343,515 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania and 258,844 have left Romania.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.