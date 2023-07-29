Over 380k persons, of whom over 17.5k Ukrainians cross Romania's borders in past 24 hours

Approximately 382,500 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and over 100,200 means of transportation carried out the control formalities (both inbound and outbound) on Friday, through Romanian border points, a release from the Border Police sent to AGERPRES on Saturday reads.

As many as 197,365 people entered Romania, of whom 17,587 were Ukrainian citizens.

The Border Police mentions that, being the summer season, increases in traffic values are expected every weekend at the main border crossing points, especially at the border with Bulgaria and Hungary. Thus, measures were ordered to supplement the control lanes up to the maximum capacity allowed by the infrastructure of each crossing point, respectively to supplement the staff.

Also in order to streamline the traffic at Romania's borders, the representatives of the Border Police permanently maintain contact with the border authorities in Hungary and Bulgaria, in order to arrange common measures so that the control formalities can be carried out promptly, the source adds.

Since traffic participants mainly use western PTF Nadlac II and PTF Petea, from the border with Hungary, respectively southern PTF Giurgiu, from the one with Bulgaria, the Border Police recommends citizens to transit through the other existing border points on the border, so as to avoid the occurrence agglomerations.

At the border with Hungary, 12 international border crossing points are operational for people, cars and trucks, and at the border with Bulgaria, 11 border crossing points are operational.

Regarding the specific activities, in the areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the Border Police found, in the last 24 hours, 67 illegal acts (36 crimes and 31 misdemeanors) committed by both citizens Romanians as well as foreigners, and the goods seized for confiscation were worth approximately 6,793,000 RON.

On Friday, 16 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country, and 25 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.