Over 40 diplomats with consular attributions - at 'Sharing the Romanian valuable experience in the consular field'

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) organized on Wednesday the public diplomacy event in the consular field entitled "Sharing the Romanian valuable experience in the consular field", addressed to diplomats with consular attributions in foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest .

According to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to AGERPRES, the event was attended by 48 diplomats with consular powers from accredited diplomatic missions in Romania, as well as five representatives of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and partner Romanian non-governmental organizations.

During the visit to the Contact and Support Center for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS), the participants were informed about the fact that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has completed the steps to modernize and make the Center more efficient, its activity being relocated to a new headquarters, with modern communications infrastructure and state-of-the-art equipment.

At the same time, in the context of the consular reform, the capacity of the telephone exchange to receive calls from Romanian citizens was increased. Thus, currently, it is possible to receive 250 calls simultaneously, compared to only 96 previously. Also, as part of the consular reform process, the consular information intended for Romanian and foreign citizens was updated, including those available on the www.econsulat.ro portal, the MAE informs.