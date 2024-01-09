Over 7,000 Ukrainians enter Romania on Monday, 165,300 people cross border

More than 7,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Monday, and in total about 165,300 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with approximately 40,000 means of transport completed the control formalities at the Romanian border points, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs on Tuesday.

"There were 72,210 people on the way to enter Romania, of which 7,179 were Ukrainian citizens. Starting from 10.02.2022 (pre-conflict period) 7,074,112 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania," IGPF mentions.

In the areas of competence, the crossing points and the "green border", the police found 31 illegal acts (18 crimes and 13 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the amount of contravention fines applied amounts to over 7,300 RON.

Goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately 240,700 RON.

On Monday, nine foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country and 11 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.