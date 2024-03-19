Over 80,000 applications from 160 countries, submitted for scholarship program offered by Romania

A total of 81,914 applications from 160 countries outside the European Union were registered in the annual scholarship program offered by Romania, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), for the 2024-2025 academic year.

According to a press release sent on Tuesday by the MAE, 37,670 of the candidates expressed their intention to pursue bachelor's degree studies, 42,232 master's degree studies and 2,012 doctoral studies.

The number marks a substantial increase compared to the previous academic years, when the application files received were 959 for the academic year 2020-2021, 4,593 (for 2021-2022), 44,733 (for 2022-2023) and 50,858 (for 2023- 2024), specifies the mentioned source.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is engaged in a constant effort to strengthen the process of awarding scholarships for foreign students from outside the European Union, an instrument that represents a remarkable training opportunity, an expansion of knowledge and personal and professional experience for candidates. This program is also part of the effort to promote education in the spirit of intercultural understanding, knowledge and respect for fundamental human rights, as a way to combat intolerance, radicalization among young people, tensions between communities and hate speech", stated Janina Sitaru, state secretary for inter-institutional relations, quoted in the press release.

According to the MAE, the large number of requests from foreign students highlights their interest in the offer of the Romanian education system and supports both the promotion and internationalization of higher education institutions in Romania, as well as the general objectives of foreign policy, through long-term consolidation of bilateral relations with the students' countries of origin.

The period for submitting applications from non-EU citizens who applied for a scholarship from the Romanian state ended on March 16, 2024. The submission of applications was made exclusively online, on a multi-device online platform developed with the support of the Unit Executive for the Financing of Higher Education, Research, Development and Innovation (UEFISCDI) within the Ministry of Education. The program is carried out based on the Decision of the Government of Romania no. 288/1993 regarding the education in Romania of citizens from other countries, the release also informs.