Over 85,000 cabbage rolls offered to pilgrims on St. Pious Parascheva's feast day

The Iasi City Hall has prepared more than 85,000 cabbage rolls, wine, bread and fruits for the pilgrims who came from all over the country to worship the relics of Saint Pious Parascheva on the saint's feast day.

For the "Pilgrims' Table", the representatives of the municipality, of the subordinated companies, and of other institutions or entrepreneurs prepared over 85,000 cabbage or vine leaf meat rolls and offered several hundred kilograms of bread and buns, fruits, as well as wine, juices and mineral water.

"The pilgrims' meal is a tradition we hold after the liturgical service performed by Archbishop Teofan. It is a form of recognition for the effort they made by coming to Iasi and standing in line to venerate the relics. Not only people who don't have what to put on the table come to this common meal, many join this traditional meal that we prepare together with our colleagues from several subordinate companies. We thank everyone for coming to Iasi on pilgrimage and we expect them next year as well. I don't know whether it's a lot or a little, but I think they deserve more than we manage to do. This year we managed to take a few thousand alms food packs to the pilgrims' queue," declared Iasi mayor Mihai Chirica, Agerpres informs.

A group of 26 high clergy led by Metropolitan of Moldavia and Bucovina Teofan officiated the Holy Liturgy this morning on a special stage set up on Iasi city's Stephen the Great and Holy Boulevard. About 70,000 people attended the religious ceremony that was specially organized to mark the Feast of St. Parascheva, who is considered to be the patron saint of Moldova and the poor.

The pilgrimage to Saint Parascheva's relics will continue until the last worshiper has paid their respects.