stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Parliament calls PM Dancila on 20 June to present working programme of Romania's Presidency of Council of EU

stiripesurse.ro
Viorica Dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila was invited on 20 June in the joint plenary sitting of Parliament to present the stage of the preparation process for Romania to take over the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first semester of January 2019. 


The Joint Standing Bureaus of the Senate and the Deputies' Chamber decided on Wednesday to invite Viorica Dancila on 20 June, starting 13:00hrs, in the joint plenary sitting, in order to present the stage of the preparation process and the topics of interest that will form the basis of the working programme of Romania's Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.