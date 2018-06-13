Parliament calls PM Dancila on 20 June to present working programme of Romania's Presidency of Council of EU

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila was invited on 20 June in the joint plenary sitting of Parliament to present the stage of the preparation process for Romania to take over the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first semester of January 2019.

The Joint Standing Bureaus of the Senate and the Deputies' Chamber decided on Wednesday to invite Viorica Dancila on 20 June, starting 13:00hrs, in the joint plenary sitting, in order to present the stage of the preparation process and the topics of interest that will form the basis of the working programme of Romania's Presidency of the Council of the European Union.