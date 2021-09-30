Parliament convening in plenary session Thursday to hear PSD motion of censure

Parliament is convening today in a joint plenary session at 14:00hrs to consider a motion of censure initiated by 157 Social Democratic Party (PSD) lawmakers called "Stop poverty, price increases and convicts. Down with the Citu government!"

The PSD motion was tabled on Tuesday and is the second initiated this month, after the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance did the same on September 3, but it has not been completed yet, agerpres reports.

At a joint meeting on Tuesday, the standing bureaus decided to let the PSD motion be read on Thursday at 14:00hrs in a joint plenary sitting. A debate and vote on it is scheduled for next Tuesday.In the case of the motion of censure initiated by USR PLUS, the standing bureaus decided to wait for the reasoning of the Constitutional Court in its ruling on a notification submitted by Prime Minister Florin Citu regarding the existence of a constitutional conflict between the government and Parliament.The motion of censure initiated by USR PLUS, minor at rule, and the opposition Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) called "Dismissing the Citu government, Romania's only chance to live! Florin Citu has to go!" was registered on September 3 and read in a joint plenary sitting of Parliament on September 9. However, the procedure for its tabling was challenged by the government with the Constitutional Court. On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court unanimously decided to take up Citu's notification of the existence of a legal conflict between Parliament and the Government on the motion of censure, but it also ruled that the motion can be debated and voted on.