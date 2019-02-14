 
     
Parliament - Debate on budget: Amendment from PNL on allowances increases adopted

Robert Sighiartau

The plenary sitting of the Parliament on Thursday adopted an amendment to the Labour Ministry's 2019 budget, under which children allowances will be increased as of March 1.

"We are proposing the supplementation of the amounts stipulated in the appendix 3/20/01 of the x title 9 "Social Security," with 2,130,528,000 lei, in order to increase the children allowance as of March 1 2019, namely for the increase of the allowance from 84 lei up to 150 lei, and from 200 lei up to 300 lei, for the children 0-2 of age," stated the initiator of this amendment, Liberal Robert Sighiartau.

The amendment was adopted with 123 votes 'in favour,' 119 votes 'against' and one abstention.

