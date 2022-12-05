Parliament decides to revoke Niculae Badalau from the Court of Accounts

The Plenary of the Parliament decided, on Monday, with 308 votes in favor and one abstention, to revoke Niculae Badalau from the position of advisor to the Court of Accounts and vice-president of the audit authority, told Agerpres.

The decision to initiate the revocation procedure was made last week by the joint Standing bureaus, at the request of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) and USR (Save Romania Union) parliamentary groups, after Badalau was arrested following a National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) investigation.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal decided that the former Social-Democratic Party (PSD) senator should be remanded in 30-day custody, for committing the crimes of bribery and influence peddling, in a case in which he is accused of offering a bribe of 170,000 euros to a mayor of Giurgiu county, in exchange for granting public works contracts.

According to the DNA, on August 9 and November 19, Niculae Badalau, as an accountants advisor within the Court of Accounts and vice-president of the Audit Authority in this institution, would have claimed to the mayor to award a contract regarding the rehabilitation of a power supply system with drinking water, in the amount of 7,071,925 RON without VAT, to a company managed by a relative of his, letting it be believed that he has influence over a person in the management of the National Investment Company, whom he allegedly promised that he would induce to ensure the financing of two projects submitted by the respective commune.