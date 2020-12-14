ParliamentaryElection2020/BEC - mandate distribution: PSD - 157 Senators and Deputies; PNL - 134

In the future Parliament, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will have 47 seats in the Senate and 110 seats in the Chamber of Deputies, while the National Liberal Party (PNL) obtained 41 seats in the Senate and 93 in the Chamber of Deputies, respectively, according to the data the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) presented on Monday.

The Save Romania Union - the Party of Liberty, Union and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance will have 25 seats in the Senate and 55 in the Chamber of Deputies, and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) - 14 in the Senate and 33 in the Chamber of Deputies.

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) won 9 seats in the Senate and 21 in the Chamber of Deputies."Furthermore, at the level of each constituency, the senator and deputy mandates will be nominally assigned. After granting the deputy mandates to the organizations of citizens belonging to national minorities, the Central Electoral Bureau will publish the final result of the elections," BEC spokesman Mircea Preotescu said.