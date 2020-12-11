 
     
ParliamentaryElection2020/ BEC rejects PMP requests to recount votes, cancel the elections in some polling stations

The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) on Thursday evening informed that it rejected 45 requests to recount votes and cancel the elections filed by the People's Movement Party (PMP) and other parties or individuals, which targeted polling stations in several counties, Bucharest and the diaspora, according to AGERPRES.

BEC rejected the requests of some PMP branches to recount the votes in the polling stations in Braila and Hunedoara counties and in the diaspora, but also to cancel the elections in the polling stations in Bucharest and Alba, Arad, Brasov, Caras-Severin, Hunedoara, Mures, Prahova, Timis, Suceava, Valcea and the diaspora, according to a BEC press release sent to AGERPRES.

BEC also rejected PMP's requests to cancel the elections in some polling stations in Buzau, Ialomita, Iasi, Teleorman, Sibiu, Vaslui, Galati, Constanta, Neamt, Dolj, Gorj, Botosani, Bihor, Dambovita, Calarasi, Satu Mare, Salaj, Cluj, Maramures, Covasna, Giurgiu, Vrancea.

The decisions by which the said requests were rejected are available on the Website of the Central Electoral Bureau, www.bec.ro, in the Decisions section.

The former chairman of the PMP, Eugen Tomac, who resigned because of the result of his party in the election, on Wednesday stated that PMP garnered 4.94 per cent of the votes in the parliamentary election, a result that the party "does not question," although the party did file 1,090 challenges with the BEC and the county electoral bureaus.

