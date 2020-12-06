Singurul Exit Poll din Romania pe stiripesurse.ro, astăzi de la 21.00 3 ore 44 minute
 
     
ParliamentaryElection2020/BEC - voter turnout 19.60pct at 3.00pm

The turnout in the country at the parliamentary elections was, on Sunday, at 3.00 pm, of 19.60pct, i.e. 3,567,107 voters, according to a report of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), as reported by AGERPRES.

In urban areas, 1,959,722 voters went to the polls, and in rural areas - 1,607,385.

A number of 38,759 voters voted by using the mobile ballot box.

Turnout in Bucharest was 19.57pct, as follows: 23.86pct in district 1, 20.49pct in district 2, 16.59pct in district 3, 20.08pct in district 4, 17.52pct in district 5 and 21.13pct in district 6.

In the 2016 parliamentary elections, turnout in the country at 3.00 pm was 23.67pct.

