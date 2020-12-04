ParliamentaryElection2020/Ciolacu: Never expected President of Romania to intervene so brutally in election campaign

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu declared on Thursday that it is "unacceptable" for the president of Romania to urge the world to vote for a certain party, according to AGERPRES.

"I do not think that anywhere in Europe a president can afford, especially in a crisis situation, such as we are now, health and economic, to divide a country and spread hatred just to benefit a political party. (...) I did not expect such a thing from the President of Romania to intervene so brutally in the election campaign. There are elements of violation of the Constitution. You cannot go out and urge the world to vote for a certain party. It is unacceptable. He has proven unfit for the position of president," Marcel Ciolacu told a show at private television broadcaster Antena 3.

In his opinion, the outbursts of President Iohannis are the best barometer that PSD will win the elections.

"Most likely PSD will win these elections. I am also campaigning with my colleagues. Today I had the last video meeting, a conference with all regions. All my colleagues are optimistic, because they have contacts with people in this campaign. I am not a supporter of opinion polls. (...) On the other hand, whenever President Iohannis comes out and violates the Constitution and urges the world to vote for a certain political party, we all absolutely know for sure that the PNL [the National Liberal Party] has gone into a nosedive. It's the best barometer," the PSD leader said.

Ciolacu said that the current election campaign turned into hatred among Romanians, in a very difficult period of health crisis.

"Instead of coming up with solutions, instead of coming up with professionals, with specialists, instead of forbidding politicians to express themselves regarding the pandemic (...), we came up with inventions, with omissions, we came up with that group communication strategy of which no one knows who is part. Specialists are invoked, but no one nominates them," the PSD leader mentioned.