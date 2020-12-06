ParliamentaryElection2020/ More than 256,000 Romanians abroad turned out to vote so far

More than 256,000 Romanians had voted abroad in the general election until Sunday as of 21:00 hrs, with 21,329 of these votes being cast by mail, the Permanent Electoral Authority announced on its website.

In Spain, the country with one of the largest Romanian communities abroad, 140 polling stations were organized, in which more than 32,000 people cast their ballots.

Italy had 137 polling stations organized, where over 47,000 Romanians voted, and in UK over 28,000 Romanians turned out to the polls. Approximately 30,000 Romanians voted in Germany, and over 11,000 in France. Also, more than 37,000 Romanians voted in the Republic of Moldova.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds that Romanians who have either their domicile or residence abroad can vote at any of the 748 polling stations organized abroad, which are open between 7:00 am and 21:00 pm local time, with the possibility of extending the opening hours until no later than 11:59 pm in case that there are still voters queuing at the station at 21:00.The Ministry strongly recommends the observance of the health protection measures applicable to the polling stations abroad and of the measures adopted by the authorities of the state of domicile/residence in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, including while heading to/coming from the polling stations.Romanian citizens who have their domicile abroad can vote based on one of the following documents: simple passport, temporary simple passport, simple electronic passport, with the mention of the country of domicile.Romanian citizens residing abroad can exercise their right to vote based on a Romanian identity document (identity card, electronic identity card, temporary identity card, identity card, diplomatic passport, electronic diplomatic passport, service passport, electronic service passport, simple passport, simple electronic passport, temporary simple passport), accompanied by a document issued by the authorities of the state of residence proving the legal right to stay abroad for a period longer than 90 days.Voting information is available on the website www.mae.ro in a dedicated section, which also includes the interactive map of the polling stations. Also, the Romanian voters abroad may call 0040214312065, a normal tariff line permanently available until December 7, at 20:00.