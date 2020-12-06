Singurul Exit Poll din Romania pe stiripesurse.ro, astăzi de la 21.00 3 ore 44 minute
 
     
ParliamentaryElection2020/Predoiu: New Parliament must build a dignified, normal Romania

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Cătălin Predoiu

Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu on Sunday, after exercising his right to vote in Ploiesti, said that the new legislature must build a dignified and normal Romania, according to AGERPRES.

"It is an important moment, today is a big day for our democracy and it is a day when we elect the new parliament, a parliament that must adopt laws to bring European funds to the country, to develop Romania, laws that guarantee the rights of citizens and to build a dignified Romania, a normal Romania. I voted while thinking of the people of Prahova. We are a strong team that aims to contribute to the development of this county and I am convinced that, at the end of those 4 years, the citizens of Prahova will find that we have kept our promises," specified Predoiu.

The Minister of Justice opens the list of PNL (National Liberal Party) Prahova candidates for the Chamber of Deputies.

stiripesurse.ro
