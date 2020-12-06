ParliamentaryElections2020/ BEC - voter turnout 27.92 pct until 18:00 hrs

The voter turnout nationally in the parliamentary elections stood, on Sunday at 18:00 hrs, at 27.92 pct, meaning 5,079,908 voters, according to the data announced by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), according to AGERPRES.

In the urban environment, 2,711,948 voters turned out to the polls, while in the rural environment there were 2,367,960 voters.

A number of 64,012 voters cast their ballots using the mobile urn.In Bucharest 26.77 pct of voters cast their ballots. In District 1 the turnout stood at 32.49 pct of voters enrolled in the electoral lists, in District 2 - 27.90 pct, in District 3 - 22.81 pct, in District 4 - 27.64 pct, in District 5 - 24.24 pct and in District 6 - 28.63 pct.The highest turnout has been recorded in the counties of Mehedinti - 38.44 pct, Teleorman - 34.29 pct, and Olt - 34.19 pct, and the lowest in the counties of Vaslui - 21.33 pct, Ialomita - 23.39 pct and Iasi - 23.72 pct.In the parliamentary elections of 2016, the turnout to the polls until 18:00 hrs stood at 34.39 pct