ParliamentaryElections2020/ Kelemen Hunor: Romania needs center-right government and budget for next year

Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor declared on Sunday, after the announcement of the exit poll results, that he is satisfied with the electoral score obtained by his party and that the priority is the formation of a center-right government that will quickly prepare the budget for next year.

"I can tell you what I have said before, not only in the election campaign, that Romania would need - and from our point of view this would be desirable - a stable government with a solid center-right parliamentary majority," said Kelemen Hunor.

He added that he has not yet received a request from any party, but that the future government should have at least 60% parliamentary support.

According to the UDMR leader, the new government should be formed as soon as possible, so that the 2021 budget law be adopted by the end of the year.

"The first step to be taken immediately after December 20 is that we find a government with political stability and support it, if possible, a government that very soon, between Christmas and the New Year, will pass a budget law for 2021, because it is the most important law that must be voted by the new parliament. To have a budget, because the expectations are high, huge, especially in health, education and in terms of safety, job security, economic growth, increasing investment and sustainability, fiscal and economic predictability," Kelemen Hunor went on to say.

PSD obtained 30.6% of the votes cast at national level in Sunday's parliamentary elections for the Senate and 30.5% for the Chamber of Deputies and PNL obtained 29.1% for the Senate and 29% for the Chamber of Deputies, according to the results of the exit-poll carried out by CURS - Avangarde, at the request of private broadcaster Antena 3, for 19:00 hrs. Ranking third is the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS Alliance), which has won 16.4% for the Senate and 15.9% for the Chamber of Deputies.