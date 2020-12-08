Partial results:Senate: PSD 29.81%, PNL 25.56%; Chamber of Deputies: PSD 29.38%, PNL 25.16%

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has won the parliamentary election with 29.81 pct of the votes cast for the Senate and 29.38 pct of the ballots for the Chamber of Deputies, followed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) that garnered 25.56 pct for the Senate and 25.16 pct for the Chamber of Deputies, the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) announced on Tuesday after the centralisation of the minutes from 98.68 pct of the polling stations.

Third comes the USR PLUS Alliance (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) which secured 15.44 pct of the votes for the Senate and 14.96 pct for the Chamber of Deputies.

The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) got 9.01 pct of the votes for the Senate and 8.93 pct for the Chamber of Deputies, whilst the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) has garnered 6.00 pct of the votes for the Senate and 5.85 pct for the Chamber of Deputies.

According to data available after the centralization of the minutes from 98.68 pct of the polling stations, the People's Movement Party (PMP) and Pro Romania didn't make it past the 5 pct threshold required for entering Parliament.

The minutes from 19,295 polling stations accounting for 98.68 pct of the total of 19,553 stations had been centralized by the county constituency electoral bureaus as of Tuesday, 14:30 hrs.

The situation of the votes cast for the first 10 electoral contestants is as follows:

Chamber of Deputies:

* PSD - (1,698,635 votes) - 29.38%

* PNL - (1,454,764 votes) - 25.16%

* USR - PLUS - (864,897 votes) - 14.96%

* AUR - (516,225 votes) - 8.93%

* UDMR - (338,012 votes) - 5.85%

* PMP (the People's Movement Party) - (274,851 votes) - 4.75%

* Pro Romania - (238,977 votes) - 4.13%

* PER (the Romanian Ecologist Party) - (64,218 votes) - 1.11%

* PPU-SL (Humanist Power Party - Social Liberal) - (59,294) - 1.03%

* PRM (Greater Romania Party) - (32,586 votes) - 0.56%

Senate

* PSD - (1,725,080 votes) - 29.81%

* PNL - (1,478,911 votes) - 25.56%

* USR - PLUS - (893,188 votes) - 15.44%

* AUR - (521,485 votes) - 9.01%

* UDMR - (347,184 votes) - 6%

* PMP - (282,210 votes) - 4.88%

* Pro Romania - (241,793 votes) - 4.18%

* PER - (76,909 votes) - 1.33%

* PPU-SL - (70,341) - 1.22%

* PRM - (38,377 votes) - 0.66%

The Central Electoral Bureau informs that centralization of the nationwide results has not been finalized in 3 constituencies. The centralization in physical format has been completed in Sibiu, and the centralization in electronic format is underway. A vote recount has been ordered in the Bucharest polling stations No. 35, 455, 479 and 526, due to minor inconsistencies in the minutes which can however be remedied only on the basis of the decisions of the county electoral bureaus or of the Central Electoral Bureau, BEC spokesman Mircea Preotescu said, adding that at the constituency electoral bureau for Romanians abroad, the centralization procedure is about to be finalized, being somewhat held back by time zone differences.

"The BEC has taken all the necessary measures to expedite the resolution of the notified issues and to settle as soon as possible all the situations arisen and complete the centralization process," the cited official said.