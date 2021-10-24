Patriarch Daniel sends condolences: Bishop Gurie distinguished himself by his vocation for dialogue and communion

Following the death of Bishop Gurie of Deva and Hunedoara on Thursday, His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel expressed his to His Grace Assistant Bishop Nestor of Hunedoara and the members of the Diocesan Council and Assembly.

The Patriarch of Romania expressed his grief over the repose of His Grace Bishop Gurie of Deva and Hunedoara, highlighting “his vocation for dialogue and communion” and the “paternal kindness and generosity” that the hierarch manifested in his life.

Patriarch Daniel’s telegram: full text

With deep heartfelt sorrow, we learned of the unexpected passing from this life of His Grace Gurie, the first Bishop of the newly established Diocese of Deva and Hunedoara (2009), a missionary and hardworking archpastor, who distinguished himself by his vocation for dialogue and communion, by paternal kindness and generosity, often expressed towards both clergy and the believers he pastored.

Together with the hierarchs of the Holy Synod, with the priests, monastics and believers of the grieving Diocese of Deva and Hunedoara, these days, we offer prayers for the rest of his soul in the light, peace and love of the Most Holy Trinity.

May his memory be eternal from generation to generation!

With fatherly condolences to the grieving diocese,

† DANIEL

Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church