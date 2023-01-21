Patriarch Daniel’s 2022: Visits, events, memorable addresses

The Patriarch of Romania did not make many visits in 2022, but His Beatitude’s concern for all key events and social concerns was evident in 2022, notably via the tangible acts he initiated or coordinated, the noteworthy addresses he delivered, and his prayers.

Visit to Alba Iulia

On October 15, the Patriarch of Romania participated in celebrations commemorating the centennial of the coronation of King Ferdinand and Queen Maria, which were held in Alba Iulia.

His Beatitude testified that the events were “an opportunity to recall the crucial role of this symbolic city in the birth, cultivation and transmission of the consciousness of unity and national identity of the Romanian people.”

Most of the additional trips made in 2022 were to the Archdiocese of Bucharest for church consecrations. Lady Bălaşa Church, a place of worship founded by the women of the Brancoveanu family and which has undergone considerable restoration over the past four years, was consecrated on a momentous occasion.

Events

A significant event was the 15th anniversary of the patriarchal ministry of His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel. On his anniversary, the Romanian Patriarch said that “We always look to the past only to thank God and the people through whom God worked, but when we look at the present and the future at the needs and works of the Church, we see how much remains to be done.” His Beatitude also mentioned diaspora communities and low birth rates among future concerns.

The celebrations of St. Demetrius the New at the Patriarchal Cathedral bring joy to the faithful every year. In 2022, the Commemorative Year of the Hesychast saints, the relics of Saint Gregory Palamas were brought to Bucharest. Thirty-nine hierarchs concelebrated at the Divine Liturgy presided over by the Patriarch of Romania. The traditional “Way of the Saints” procession was resumed, attracting a larger crowd than the previous edition in 2019.

Last year, a theological volume in festschrift format (collection of writings) created to honour the Patriarch of Romania was published in Germany at the prestigious Brill publishing house. The work is entitled “Holding fast to the Mystery of Faith. Festschrift for Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church.” The book is available on Amazon.

Meetings

In 2022, Patriarch Daniel met with the ambassadors of Israel, Croatia, Georgia, and Italy, as well as members of the Romanian Royal Family and other notable figures.

An important event was Archimandrite Ephrem of Vatopedi’s visit to the Patriarchal Residence, where he discussed with the Romanian Patriarch the future possibilities of collaboration between Vatopedi Monastery and the Romanian Orthodox Church.

To these is added the meeting with the presidents of ASCOR (Romanian Orthodox Students Association) gathered in Bucharest for national consultation.

It is also worth remembering the spiritual meetings with several groups of young people and children who sang carols to the Patriarch of Romania before Christmas.

Memorable messages

The Patriarch of Romania was among the first personalities to react publicly after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. On February 24, His Beatitude called for an end to the conflict and called for prayer and solidarity with the affected people.

Later, the Romanian Orthodox Church as a whole mobilised to aid Ukrainian refugees. More than 7 million euros were supplied in material help, housing, and other assistance forms.

The Patriarch of Romania sent messages of condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. He also congratulated the new Archbishop of Cyprus.

Among his addresses, one of the most memorable was a speech to the young volunteers from the Archdiocese of Bucharest – “Youth in Action.”

“Here, dear young people, love for one’s neighbour must not remain only at the declarative level. It must materialise in the assumed and responsible helping of those in need. Therefore, we become active and responsible members of the Church through merciful love towards our neighbour. That is why the name of the Volunteer Group of the Archdiocese of Bucharest – Youth in action – shows that your presence – and that of young people, in general – in the Church must be not only meditative but also active, full of dynamism, which shows both the vigour of youth and the consciousness of a living, active membership in the ecclesial community,” Patriarch Daniel told the young people.

From last year’s homilies offered by Patriarch Daniel, one of the most appreciated in the online environment was delivered at the Agape Vespers on the day of Holy Pascha. In his sermon, His Beatitude explained why Christ did not meet any of those who hated or struck Him after the Resurrection.