Patriarch of Romania sends condolences after repose of Ecumenical Patriarch’s sister

His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel of Romania sent condolences to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Thursday, over the repose of His Holiness sister, Zacharo Anastasiadou:

Bucharest, January 18, 2023

His Holiness BARTHOLOMEW,

Archbishop of Constantinople – New Rome,

Ecumenical Patriarch

Your Holiness,

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Your Holiness’ late sister Zacharo Anastasiadou.

We express our deepest condolences and entreat our Lord Jesus Christ who conquered death to give rest to the soul of His servant Zacharo in the light, peace and joy of the Most Holy Trinity.

May her memory be eternal from generation to generation!

† DANIEL

Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church