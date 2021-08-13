Patriarchal Cathedral outer altar Dormition of Ever-Virgin Mary celebrations, Saturday, Sunday

Several services will be offered on Saturday and Sunday at the Patriarchal Cathedral in Bucharest to celebrate the Dormition of our Most Holy Lady the Mother of God and Ever-Virgin Mary, one of the most important Christian holidays.

On Saturday from 16:00hrs at the outer altar of the Patriarchal Cathedral, a vigil service will be provided followed by the burial of Our Most Holy Lady, serving Vicar Bishop of the Archdiocese of Bucharest, Timotei Prahoveanul, the Basilica Patriarchal News Agency reports.

On Sunday from 09:00hrs, Timotei will hold the Holy Mass, also at the outer altar of the Patriarchal Cathedral.

Christians celebrate the Dormition of Our Most Holy Lady the Theotokos and Ever-Virgin Mary, when, according to Tradition, she was taken up to Heaven by her Son, Jesus Christ, the Saviour.

The Mother of God, or Theotokos, lived for many years after Christ's ascension to Heaven. Three days before her death, she was informed by the Holy Archangel Gabriel that she would pass from this world to eternal life.

Her dormition and ascension to Heaven in her physical body is the last mystery in the work of saving the mankind. After the Resurrection of Christ, His Ascension, and the Descent of the Holy Spirit, the Dormition of the Ever-Virgin Mary concludes the work of salvation by Jesus Christ.