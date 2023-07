Paul Stanescu to become acting chair of Bucharest PSD (sources).

Secretary General of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Paul Stanescu will become the interim head of the Bucharest PSD chapter, told Agerpres.

According to PSD sources, the National Political Council of PSD decided by vote on Monday that Stanescu be appointed acting Bucharest PSD chairman.

The Bucharest chapter of PSD was left without a chair after Gabriela Firea stepped down.