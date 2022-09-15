The photography exhibition "Interwar Bucharest", organized on the occasion of Bucharest Days 2022, will be open to visitors on September 17 and 18, at the "Brancovenesti Palaces at the Gates of Bucharest" Cultural Center, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the exhibition includes images that capture the Bucharest of our grandparents' childhood. A European capital dedicated to its citizens, with places for promenades, with wide squares designed to highlight the architecture of the emblematic buildings but also to gather the crowds.

The event, set up in the hall with Venetian mosaics on the first floor of the Brancovenesc Palace, will take those interested through the atmosphere of Bucharest of the past, offering an unexpected sensory experience.

The images immortalize the hustle and bustle of a city of contrasts, alive, dynamic, shared equally by peasants with hats and coquettish ladies, but also by merchants, peasants and scroungers, the release states.

Thematic guides will be provided, with the role of highlighting Constantin Brancoveanu's contribution to the history and culture of Bucharest.

Participation in the visits is free, three guided tours are organized starting at 11:00, 14:00 and 17:00.