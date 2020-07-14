 
     
Play-off/play-out matches of Football League I, outcomes and rankings

fotbal minge

The 7th round matches of the play-off and the 9th round matches of the play-out of the League I football took place from Friday to Monday, ending up with the following outcomes:

Results:

Play-off - 7th round

AFC Botosani - AFC Astra Giurgiu 0-0

Universitatea Craiova - FCSB 2-1 (1-1)

FC CFR 1907 Cluj - CS Gaz Metan Medias 2-0 (1-0)

Play-out - 9th round

FC Viitorul Constanta - Academica Clinceni 5-0 (1-0)

AFC Hermannstadt - FC Voluntari 2-1 (1-0)

FC Dinamo Bucharest - CSM Politehnica Iasi 1-1 (1-0)

ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe - AFC Chindia Targoviste 2-0 (1-0)

Ranking:

Place Team M V E Î GM-GP P

1 CFR Cluj 26 15 7 4 51-16 52

2 Universitatea Craiova 26 14 4 8 41-28 46

3 FC Botosani 26 12 9 5 36-30 45

4 FCSB 26 13 5 8 37-29 44

5 Gaz Metan Medias 26 12 7 7 34-30 43

6 Astra Giurgiu 26 13 6 7 38-29 42

7 FC Viitorul 26 11 7 8 44-29 40

8 Dinamo 26 10 4 12 37-41 34

9 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 26 7 12 7 30-26 33

10 FC Hermannstadt 26 5 10 11 26-44 25

11 Chindia Targoviste 26 6 7 13 29-47 25

12 Politehnica Iasi 26 5 7 14 26-40 22

13 Academica Clinceni 26 4 10 12 30-47 22

14 FC Voluntari 26 5 5 16 22-45 20

Astra got three penalty points from Apeal Committee for the clubs' licence's granting with the Romanian Football Federation (FRF).

Legend: M - matches, V - victories, E - equals, D - defeats, GS - goals scored, GR - goals received, P - points

Play-off

Ranking:

Place Team M V E D GS-GR P

1 Universitatea Craiova 7 6 0 1 14-11 41

2 CFR Cluj 7 4 2 1 11-6 40

3 Astra Giurgiu 7 2 3 2 8-8 30

4 FC Botosani 7 1 3 3 6-8 29

5 FCSB 7 1 3 3 12-12 28

6 Gaz Metan Medias 7 0 3 4 4-10 25

Play-out

Ranking:

Place Team M V E D GS-GR P

7 FC Viitorul 9 5 3 1 19-9 38

8 FC Voluntari 9 5 3 1 11-4 28

9 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 9 2 4 3 13-13 27

10 FC Hermannstadt 8 4 2 2 10-10 27

11 Academica Clinceni 9 5 0 4 8-14 26

12 Politehnica Iasi 9 3 2 4 11-10 22

13 Dinamo 7 1 1 5 5-9 21

14 Chindia Targoviste 8 1 1 6 3-10 17

The score of the teams that did not split exactly by two was rounded up.

