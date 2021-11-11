Ploiesti hospital fire/ The 15 patients transferred from outside ward are stable

The 15 patients transferred from the outside department of the Ploiesti County Emergency Hospital are in stable condition and receive specialized medical assistance, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health (MS), agerpres reports.

"Following the information received from the Ploiesti County Emergency Hospital, the 15 patients transferred from the outside department are, at this moment, in stable condition and have remained hospitalized in the health unit where they receive specialized medical care. One of the patients is in the ICU department, and the other 14 in a COVID-19 department," said the Ministry of Health.

The medical staff member who was transferred to the Floreasca Emergency Clinical Hospital in Bucharest on Thursday morning is currently under medical evaluation, has burns on an area of approximately 20% of her body surface and has requested that no other information about her condition be publicly disclosed.At the Ploiesti County Emergency Hospital, the State Sanitary Inspection has carried out verification actions in the past two years, in accordance with the competencies held.In 2020, 10 fines were applied, amounting to 65,000 lei, of which for the Infectious Diseases Department - medical analysis laboratory - one of 3,000 lei for the improper management of medical waste.During the control carried out in August 2021 by the health inspectors, the sanitary unit from Ploiesti was fined 20,800 lei for deficiencies related to the disinfection process and to the application of the protocols regarding disinfection and cleaning. There were no deficiencies found in the outside department this year."According to the latest information received from the representatives of the Department for Emergency Situations, the medical unit does not have a fire permit," the Ministry of Health added.