PLUS's Ciolos says PNL should unveil to Bucharesters if it wants its candidate in local elections

PLUS national leader Dacian Ciolos said on Friday, at the launch of the electoral platform of Vlad Voiculescu for his bid to run for general mayor of Bucharest City, that if the National Liberal Party (PNL) are targeting the Bucharest City Hall, they should unveil it in public.

"The USR PLUS Alliance will have a single candidate. And we hope to find wisdom in the other parties who really want to rebuild Romania to understand that we will have to have a single candidate. If there is no two-round mayoral elections, we will organise ourselves the selection round. We will not keep on complaining about impounding doom and that we cannot do things better. And that's exactly what we started today. Vlad Voiculescu unveils our projects, vision and team to you. Nicusor Dan [former USR national leader] also talked about what he wants. We hope to see the others following suit. And if PNL wants to have a candidate, put him on the table. But on the table of the Bucharest people, not on the table of haggling. Let that candidate say what he or she wants to do, because we all want a candidate to win because he or she is the best," Ciolos said.He mentioned that unveiling the platform supporting Voiculescu's candidacy is part of a "pre-campaign" stage that PLUS wants "as active as possible."Ciolos said that if elections were to be organised in a single round, the existence of separate candidates from USR PLUS and PNL is "the condition for losing the elections".