PM assures no shortfall in gov't coffers of wage, pension money, advises against triggering groundless fears

Premier Viorica Dancila assured on Wednesday that government coffers face no shortfall of wage and pension money and stressed that she wants no groundless concerns to be triggered among employees or pensioners.

"There is no issue whatsoever and I don't want us to spark worries among pensioners that they would not be able to collect their pension, or among employees either. Wage and pension money is in place. Mr. President is free to state what he deems fit, it's his opinion, but I tell you the hard facts - we do have the necessary money for pensions and wages," Dancila said after attending the National Farmers Conference.The head of the government explained that Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici also confirmed the necessary funds for the monthly disbursement of wages and pensions are available.Asked whether she considers President Klaus Iohannis 's statements about wages and pensions as one step further in the 'war' he wages on her, Dancila replied: "This is Mr. President's opinion, I have always been an adept of consensus, of a smooth inter-institutional approach, I don't want to comment on this. I'll follow my track. To me it's important that I carry through the governing program and that's what I'll do."She also did not go in for answering questions as to whether she will invite the President to a talk.President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday asked the government and the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) to come out with a clear, open and well-reasoned statement as to what their intentions are with Pillar II pension scheme and if there is money in the state coffers for the disbursement of pensions and wages until the end of the year."I think the government and the Social Democratic Pary must provide public, clear, documented answers to two questions: What are your intentions with pension Pillar II? (...) And the second question for the government is: Do you still have enough money to cover for wages and pensions until the end of this year?," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace.