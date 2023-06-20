PM Ciolacu makes several appointments to the Prime Minister's Chancellery.

Several counselors to the Prime Minister's Chancellery have been appointed through decisions of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, which were published on Monday in the Official Journal, told Agerpres.

Thus, there have been appointed as state counselor within the Prime Minister's Chancellery the following: Florin-Marian Spataru, Ruxandra Ivan, Nicolae Comanescu, Victoria Stoiciu, Carmen Orban, Minel Ivascu, Andrei-Ion Ungar, Mihaiela Frasineanu, Eugen Constantin.

Furthermore, through a decision of the Executive head, Gabiela-Otilia Romascanu has been appointed as director of Prime Minister's Cabinet, with the rank of secretary of state within the Prime Minister's Chancellery.

Through other decisions, the Prime Minister appointed Victor Negrescu as honorary adviser of the Prime Minister and Bogdan Mazuru, which will be special representative of Romania's Government for the promotion of remembrance policies and combat anti-Semitism and xenophobia.