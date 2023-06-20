 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Ciolacu makes several appointments to the Prime Minister's Chancellery

gov.ro
Marcel Ciolacu

PM Ciolacu makes several appointments to the Prime Minister's Chancellery.

Several counselors to the Prime Minister's Chancellery have been appointed through decisions of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, which were published on Monday in the Official Journal, told Agerpres.

Thus, there have been appointed as state counselor within the Prime Minister's Chancellery the following: Florin-Marian Spataru, Ruxandra Ivan, Nicolae Comanescu, Victoria Stoiciu, Carmen Orban, Minel Ivascu, Andrei-Ion Ungar, Mihaiela Frasineanu, Eugen Constantin.

Furthermore, through a decision of the Executive head, Gabiela-Otilia Romascanu has been appointed as director of Prime Minister's Cabinet, with the rank of secretary of state within the Prime Minister's Chancellery.

Through other decisions, the Prime Minister appointed Victor Negrescu as honorary adviser of the Prime Minister and Bogdan Mazuru, which will be special representative of Romania's Government for the promotion of remembrance policies and combat anti-Semitism and xenophobia.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.