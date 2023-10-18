 
     
PM Ciolacu, President Zelenskiy meet in Kyiv

In Kyiv on Wednesday, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as part of a short visit that the Romanian official made to Ukraine.

The meeting focused on the security state of play in the region, how Romania supports Ukraine in the war against Russia, and also on opening new border checkpoints between the two countries.

The meeting in Kyiv of Ciolacu and Zelenskiy occurred just eight days after the Ukrainian chief of state paid a visit to Romania.

On his visit to Ukraine, Ciolacu also met his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal and President of the Supreme Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk.

