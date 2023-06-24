PM Ciolacu: Romanian authorities, closely monitoring situation in Russia, I am constantly informed by MApN and MAE

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Saturday that all Romanian authorities are closely monitoring the situation in Russia, in full cooperation with allies, Agerpres reports.

"All Romanian authorities are closely monitoring the situation in Russia, in full cooperation with our allies. I am constantly informed by the Ministry of Defence [MApN ] and MAE [the Ministry of Foreign Affairs] on the situation. We are in coordination with our allies," Ciolacu wrote on Twitter.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner paramilitary group, said on Saturday that he had entered Russia with his troops with the aim of overthrowing military rule, saying he was "ready to die" along with his 25,000 men to "liberate the Russian people".The Russian Prosecutor General's Office announced the opening of an investigation for "sedition" against Prigozhin, who rebelled after accusing the Russian army of bombing his men.Authorities have tightened security measures in Moscow and several other Russian regions.Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared on Russian television on Saturday morning and accused the Wagner group of treason, saying that all those taking part in the military uprising would be punished.