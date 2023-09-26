PM Ciolacu welcomes Georgia's Papuashvili to discuss energy, connectivity

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Tuesday welcomed a delegation of the Georgian Parliament led by Chairman Shalva Papuashvili, pointing to the excellent dynamic of parliamentary dialogue between Romania and Georgia and their bilateral relationships, and highlighting a shared interest in expanding economic co-operation between Romania and Georgia, which would reflect the level of the strategic partnership between the two countries launched last year, with emphasis on energy and connectivity, told Agerpres.

Ciolacu spoke about a growing importance of maritime connections in the region and the common interest of Romania and Georgia in strengthening their viability in order to increase the interest of business operators and exporters amidst the war in Ukraine and the European Union sanctions against Russia.

"Interconnection projects with Georgia across the Black Sea were mentioned, such as the construction of an optical fibre submarine cable, estimated to be completed in the fall of this year; developing a green electricity corridor, based on the quadrilateral agreement signed at the end of 2022 by the national governments of Romania, Georgia, Hungary and Azerbaijan, as well as the establishment of an international transport route between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, a project under negotiation," reads a press statement released by the Romanian government.

At the same time, Ciolacu welcomed the recent commissioning of a ferryboat line between Constanta and Poti port, saying that the co-operation relationship between Romania and Georgia can be extended to include other sectors such as internal affairs, education, trade and investment, agriculture and the environment.

During the meeting , the prospects of Georgia's European agenda and winning the status of a candidate country for joining NATO were also discussed.

"Romania remains one of the staunchest supporters of Georgia's European agenda and Euro-Atlantic aspirations," said Ciolacu.

He also encouraged the reform efforts and the progress made by Georgia, highlighting Romania's readiness to offer its support by sharing its transition experience.

During the discussions that also covered security in the Caucasian area, Ciolacu voiced his firm support for the principle of a peaceful settlement of the protracted conflicts in the regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia based on international law and respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia, within its internationally recognised borders.

Also attending the meeting was Deputy Prime Minister Marian Neacsu, Senator Lucian Romascanu, MP Diana Tusa, senior official Nicolae Comanescu and Romania's ambassador to Georgiaa Razvan Rotundu.

The Georgian ambassador to Bucharest, Tamar Beruchashvilli, was part of the Georgian retinue, along lawmakers.