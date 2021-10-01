PM Citu asks Arafat go to Constanta to manage Infectious Diseases Hospital operations

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Friday asked the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, to go to Constanta and manage the operations at the Infectious Diseases Hospital there, after a fire broke out at the ICU department of this hospital, agerpres reports.

"The PM was informed about the fire that broke at the Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Constanta and he stays now in touch with the representatives of the Ministry of Interior (MAI), the Ministry of Health and the Constanta Prefect's Office. At this point, a crisis cell has been activated at the MAI to coordinate the intervention and ensure the evacuation of the patients and that there are free beds for them in other hospitals. PM Florin Citu also asked secretary of state Raed Arafat to personally go to the location to make sure that operations there are carried out without any other further incidents," informs the Government.

On Friday morning, a fire broke at the ICU section of the Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Constanta, with the authorities activating the red intervention plan.Constanta prefect Silviu Cosa stated that there were four patients suffering from COVID-19 who died.