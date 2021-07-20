PM Citu: COVID situation very good, but indoor mask wearing stays mandatory

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced today that further coronavirus easing measures will be enforced starting August 1, concerning mainly open air events, but that indoor mask wearing will stay mandatory.

Asked before the ruling coalition's meeting whether new restrictions or relaxations are to be expected as of August 1, the Prime Minister said that there will only be further relaxations, agerpres.ro confirms.

"However, we are not yet getting rid of the mask indoors. There's a set of relaxations, not many, mainly for outdoor events. The closing time [for bars and restaurants] stays unchanged at 2.00 a.m. (...) The way things look now, we'll keep in place what we have, apart from a few aspects related to events. I say that we are in a very good situation," Citu said at the Palace of Parliament.

He also emphasized that the only preparation for a potential 4th coronavirus wave is vaccination.

Another topic that will be discussed in the coalition concerns the testing of unvaccinated health workers, but he underscored that making the COVID vaccination mandatory is not being considered.