PM Citu: HoReCa domain to be exempt from paying specific tax until end of the year

"Today we adopted a new text in a finance ordinance that was not on the agenda. This text was not on the agenda, but we eliminated or exempt the HoReCa domain-specific tax until the end of the year, until December 25, this exemption expires this month and then we extend this exemption for the HoReCa domain until the end of the year - this was also approved in today's government meeting," the prime minister told a news conference at Victoria Palace of Government on Thursday.