PM Citu: Only vaccination will rid us of pandemic, no other measure will save us

Prime Minister Florin Citu highlighted on Tuesday the importance of the anti-COVID-19 vaccination, showing that this is the only way in which we can get rid of the pandemic.

"From my point of view, the fourth wave cannot be justified as long as we have a vaccine and all we need is to get vaccinated. It is important for all of us to send this message and here I am appealing to all political leaders from the opposition or in power, towards the entire society, to take on this message of vaccination. Only if we get vaccinated will we be rid of the pandemic. (...) It is still very important for us to get vaccinated and if needed, I will go around the country again. (...) I never saw the chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party), nor those that criticize this vaccination campaign to have made a minimum effort in order to support this vaccination campaign," Citu said, before the PNL (National Liberal Party) Executive Bureau meeting.

He was asked if Romania is taking into account to make the vaccination certificate mandatory.

"Our strategy is simple: we all need to get vaccinated. No other measure will save us from the pandemic," Citu said.