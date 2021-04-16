PM Citu says festivals, concerts possible only with a successful COVID vaccination program

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday that discussing the organization of festivals and concerts this year and a return to normal life are possible only with a successful COVID vaccination drive, and pointed out that he and Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc approached this subject with the big event organizers.

"Together with Mr. Mayor Boc I met with big event organizers. It was a very good meeting in many ways, an informal discussion, and we have their support for the vaccination campaign. The message was very well understood. The only way we can talk about festivals, concerts, about a return to a normal life is a successful vaccination campaign. This is the necessary requirement for us to be able to reopen the economy. On our part, I will do everything possible to adjust, to see how we can reopen the economy. They are part of the Interministerial Committee, through the Culture Ministry or other ministries. We will discuss the solutions in the next period, but the general conclusion was this: we will all publicly engage in supporting the vaccination rollout, it's the only solution we have at this moment," Citu told a press conference in Cluj-Napoca, agerpres.ro confirms.