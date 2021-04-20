PM Citu to meet Moldovan President Sandu

Prime Minister Florin Citu will have a meeting with Republic of Moldova President Maia Sandu on Tuesday, the Government's Press Office informs.
The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Victoria Governmental Palace, at 18:30.
