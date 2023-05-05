PM Ciuca: At the end of the month, there will be a rotation of the gov't leadership

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday that the political agreement between the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD), both major at rule, regarding the rotation of the PM will be followed and it will happen at the end of this month, adding that in case other requests emerges besides those agreed in the protocol of the two parties regarding certain portfolios of ministers, they will have to be considered and negotiated.

"At this moment, we continue to pay maximum attention to what we have to do for the government. Of course, we are committed and I think it will be the first time that a political agreement will be respected in our country and at the end of the month there will be a rotation of the leadership of the government. Detail are written in the protocol, and if other requests appear, they must be negotiated on and considered so that we can see the final outcome of such negotiations. There is no point in me speculating now. I know that analysis is delicious and you would like us to put forth all kinds of hypotheses at the moment. I do not humour you on such speculations," Ciuca told a news conference in Piatra Neamt, Neamt County.